Logical riddle | Find the parentheses in the brackets in 20 seconds: 98% failed in this visual puzzle | USES

In Facebook there’s a viral challenge which has attracted attention for being very complicated to solve. It happens that these logic puzzles They impact people because they test visual skills. The one in this note is to find the parentheses between the brackets in the image.

We show you the illustration of today’s viral challenge. In it you can see several symbols with white brackets, however in that same image there is a parenthesis that is a bit difficult to visualize. In order to raise the difficulty level, you will only have 20 seconds to find it.

Look carefully, for the riddle logical is not easy. We can only tell you that the objective is, perhaps, in the center of the illustration. You saw it? If despite the time and the clue you did not manage to find the objective in this logical puzzle, we leave you the answer below.

FULL PICTURE

You only have 20 seconds to try to find the parentheses in the brackets in this viral puzzle. | Photo: Depor

CHALLENGE SOLUTION

If you got to this part it is because you gave up or managed to locate the parentheses in the image. If so, then congratulations! You are part of that group of 2% of Internet users who managed to solve the visual puzzle. If the opposite happened, check the solution below.

Here we leave you the location of the parentheses in this visual puzzle. Photo: Depor

WHAT IS A VIRAL CHALLENGE?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logical puzzles.

ORIGIN OF VIRAL CHALLENGES

Viral challenges possibly date back to the late 1800s, as well-known balm brand Dr. Seth Arnolds advertised their products with eye-catching illustrations containing logical puzzles.

After more than a century, those images have been redesigned and are now circulating on the internet. From there, different logical puzzles began to be published that challenge the human eye and some of the cognitive abilities of people.

With the advent of social networks like Facebook and Twitter, these viral challenges spread among millions of users, thus becoming one of the most fun hobbies today.

ARE LOGICAL RIDDLES AND RIDDLES THE SAME?

In general, it is possible to distinguish between logic puzzles and riddles. The former are games where the solution to the enigma is accessible through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment that does not depend on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise to read between the lines the data provided in the description.

Riddles, on the other hand, are usually aimed at children and are a type of riddle with a statement, usually presented in the form of a rhyme. They are simple enigmas that allow you to learn words in an enjoyable way since they describe things in an indirect way so that someone can get the answer right, including clues in their phrasing.

