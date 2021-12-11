Loidel Chapellí Jr. DECLARED Free Agent, sources say – Full swing

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

The young player from Camagüey Loidel Chapellí Jr., son of the former Agramontino first baseman of the same name, was one of the 12 Antillean players who left the Cuba team during the II U23 World Cup held in Mexico in recent months.

His escape occurred on October 2 and, since then, the 19-year-old outfielder has remained in Aztec lands, seeing himself play in a local tournament in order to maintain his sporting form that allows him to achieve a signature in American professional baseball. .

In the last hours of this Thursday, December 9, journalist Francys Romero reported on his Twitter profile that Cuban prospect Chapellí Jr. was declared a Free Agent by the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Office, according to sources consulted.

This is an essential first step to obtain an MLB contract in the international draft, so the Camagüey would be ready to sign as of January 15, becoming the first player of the 12 escapes in Mexico to receive his free agency. , as specified by Francys himself.

The journalist added, in a note posted on its website, that the Cuban prospect “is represented by the agency Thor Renderings together with Román Rubio ”, in charge of negotiating the immediate future of Chapellí Jr. in professional baseball, which could provide him with a very fast signing given his talent, youth and physical conditions.

The Agramontino only participated in two National Series, leaving a batting average of .305 (472-144), with 32 doubles, four triples and seven homers, in addition to 68 RBIs and 91 runs scored, with an offensive line of .419 / .434 / .853 (OBP / SLG / OPS).

