Los Tigres del Norte: how much money does the Mexican band charge per concert | FAME

The North Tigers is one of the most popular regional music bands in Mexico. Also known as the “Boss of bosses”, The musicians have more than 50 years of experience and more than 80 recorded albums, as well as 6 Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammy Awards and hundreds of thousands of followers in their successful portfolio.

The fame of “Los Tigres del Norte” has been extended to U.S and other Latin American countries, where their albums have exceeded 60 million copies sold. In addition to music, the band has shot around 40 movies with great actors.

Currently, the group is made up of Jorge Olegario Hernández Angulo, the vocalist and accordion manager; Hernán Hernández Angulo, who is the second voice and is on the electric bass; Eduardo Hernandez Angulo, in the second accordion, sixth bass, saxophone and voice; Luis Hernandez Angulo, as sixth bass and voice; Y Oscar Angulo Lara, who is the drummer.

Luis Hernández, Jorge Hernández, Hernán Hernández, Eduardo Hernández and Oscar Lara, members of the Mexican regional music group “Los Tigres del Norte” pose for photos after an interview with AFP in Mexico City on October 14, 2019 (Photo : Omar Torres / AFP)

HOW MUCH DO THE NORTHERN TIGERS CHARGE PER CONCERT?

If you are an avid fan of “Boss of Bosses,” you’ve probably wondered how much the band charges for a performance. The interpreters of “La mesa del rincón” have a rate of between 160 thousand and 211 thousand dollars per private concert, where they promise to make all the guests dance and sing.

“Los Tigres del Norte” pose with the Mexican flag after the group’s Hollywood Star unveiling in California on August 21, 2014 (Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

HOW DO YOU DISTRIBUTE THE PAYMENT?

This amount is divided between the musicians, production and the rest of the personnel that make the show possible; As well as an amount is destined to the Los Tigres del Norte Foundation, which is in charge of helping and contributing in the conservation, defense of the Mexican heritage and tradition in the United States, from its office located on the campus of the University of California in Los Angeles.

Members of the music group “Los Tigres del Norte” perform during the 26th edition of the American Music Awards on January 11 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo: Vince Bucci / AFP)

WHAT STYLE OF MUSIC DO YOU HAVE?

The style of “Los Tigres del Norte” It is based on the regional music of Mexico, which is based mainly on instruments such as the electric or double bass, the accordion, the sixth bass, the drums, and sometimes other percussion instruments are included. The lyrics in his songs fluctuate between the romantic and the corrido.

Its musical repertoire includes more than 80 recorded discs, and a total of approximately 750 songs, including LPs, compact discs, cassettes, singles and remastered.

CURRENT MEMBERS OF “LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE”

Jorge Hernández: accordion and vocalist (1968 – present)

Hernán Hernández: electric bass and 2nd voice (1968 – present)

Eduardo Hernández: second accordion, sixth bass, saxophone and voice (1988 – present)

Luis Hernández: sixth bass, voice (1995 – present)

Óscar Lara: drums (1968 – present)

THOSE WHO LEFT THE GROUP …

Raúl Hernández: sixth bass, voice. (1968 – 1994)

Freddy Hernández (deceased): percussion. (1991 – 1993)

Guadalupe Olivo: saxophone and accordion (1973 – 1988; 1996 – 2000)

“THE TIGERS OF THE NORTH” IN THEIR YOUTH

Here are some photos of the memories of the members of “Los Tigres del Norte”.

Cover of the album “Vivan los mojados” from 1975 (Photo: Los Tigres del Norte / Instagram)

Cover of the album the 1995 example (Photo: Los Tigres del Norte / Instagram)

WHO ARE THE MEMBERS OF THE LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE GROUP?

The famous Mexican group is made up of four brothers and one of their cousins.

WHO ARE THE FORMER MEMBERS OF “LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE”?

It should also be specified that there are those who left the group for personal reasons and even others who died. So we have.

HOW WAS THE “LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE” GROUP BORN?

The group was formed when Jorge Olegario He was 14 years old and manages to convince his brothers and his cousin to form a musical group due to the economic problems they were going through and they wanted to collaborate with their families.

At that time they called themselves “The little tigers”And at the beginning they played in restaurants. Then they decide to go to the United States and when they were between Mexico and California the name was born “The North Tigers”. More details HERE.

“LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE” PREMIERE UNPUBLISHED SONGS FROM THEIR MTV UNPLUGGED

The Mexican group Los tigres del norte return to the music scene with a surprise for their followers. This time, the group featured eight never-before-released tracks from the recording sessions for the MTV Unplugged album, which celebrates 10 years since its release.

The album “Tr3s Presents MTV UNPLUGGED Los Tigres del norte and Friends” is a live concert that featured the participation of renowned artists such as: Juanes, Andrés Calamaro, René Pérez (Calle 13), Diego Torres, Zach de la Rosa and Paulina Blond.

This album managed to unite different musical genres on the same stage led by Los tigres del norte, who ten years ago risked merging their own musical style.