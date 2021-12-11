“Los Tigres del Norte”: the important reason behind the departure of Raúl Hernández | The Lonely Tiger | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | CHEKA

The North Tigers is a regional music band originally from Sinaloa, which achieved great fame due to their tireless work since 1968. Founded by Jorge Hernández and his brothers Raúl, Hernán and his cousin Oscar, the Mexicans made the great leap in their careers when they arrived in the United States. Unidos, where they recorded their first album.

Currently, “Boss of bosses” have more than 80 records recorded in their 53-year history, in addition to de 6 Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammy and hundreds of thousands of followers who do not miss a new success. They are more than 60 million copies the ones the band has sold; Likewise, they have participated in almost 40 movies together with renowned actors.

One of the founders of the group who no longer continues in it is Raul Hernandez, who was vocalist and sixth bass. In the following lines, find out why the 60-year-old left the band in 1995.

WHY DID RAÚL HERNÁNDEZ LEAVE THE GROUP?

Raúl was one of the original members of “The Tigers of the North”, since its formation in 1968; However, there was an important detail that he could not ignore and decided to retire even when it meant the loss of fame and money.

What would have upset the Mexican is that the band praised drug traffickers and criminals, reason enough to separate from his brothers in the millionaire project.

HER CAREER AS A SOLOIST

Hernández knew that he wanted to continue making music but in his own style, which is why he embarked on his solo career. While his brothers triumphed internationally, “The lonely tiger”As the public dubbed him, he was striving every day to excel in the industry, albeit with little success.

Mostly, Raúl appears in small communities located in Mexico and Latin America, Unlike “The Tigers of the North” that fill entire stadiums. The truth is that the brothers have a good relationship and great exponents of regional music recognize the talent of “The lonely tiger”, Which is why they have made various collaborations.

CURRENT MEMBERS OF “LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE”