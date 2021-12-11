Lourdes León, Madonna’s daughter, confesses that social networks make her feel like garbage

Lourdes Leon, the singer’s daughter Madonna, spoke uncensored about the toxic side of social media. The 25-year-old model, who grew up in the spotlight because of the fame of her mother, the Queen of Pop, confessed that social media has affected her emotionally.

The young woman, daughter of the Cuban coach Carlos Leon, shines with its own light, attending important events such as the Met Gala, and walking for renowned designers and advertising campaigns for Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney.

Lola, as her loved ones know her, now graces the cover of the magazine Paper and makes strong confessions. “I love them as a tool,” he says of networking. “But they have become that horrible thing where they feed you with lies and nonsense every day because everything is an algorithm. You see what they want you to see, so every time you consume more and more. It is a horrible vicious circle, but I think I know you can use it in a fun way, which is what I do, “he says. “Everybody says: ‘Come on, Lola has a public Instagram account’, but for me it’s like a joke,” he says about his profile, where he has about 250,000 followers.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Lourdes confesses that she has a love-hate relationship with social networks. “I think people have gotten angry because sometimes I can be playful. I have a complicated relationship with the networks because often and by myself they make me feel like a shit, because by the algorithm I only see people with a mode of concrete life, and I compare myself to them, “he says. “It’s not healthy for anyone. It’s definitely not healthy for growing up young boys and boys, or gender-non-binary kids. Half of those social media presences are totally bogus. Obviously no one documents the pain and lies. All of them. They want to show themselves opening packages and teaching their skincare routines. And it’s like, girl, there’s so much more to you than that. “

(Photo by John Shearer / WireImage)

The model wants to follow her own rules. “Obviously, this is a world ruled by men, so the male view influences everyone’s. And everyone has damn male views, even if they are not male. That has to do with how I feel about social media.” , he assures. “It gives me the feeling that if you are in networks, you have to follow a series of rules to please people, from what I have been able to tell. You have to follow the rules, be pretty, be polite, be correct. Don’t do too much about this or that. You can’t talk shit to anyone because people will go crazy, even if they shit on you before, but you can’t hit back, forget about that. “

Being authentic is important to Lourdes and she believes that the cyber world “is not a place where you can express yourself authentically.” “So I did not follow the rules and people were offended, which is absurd,” she says, saying that she has a base of people who hate her because they hate her mother, without more. “I am the eldest daughter, I myself am going to see how all that hatred flows into me. Everything I do is negative, it’s like: ‘Of such a stick, such a splinter’. Look, they are very unoriginal.”

