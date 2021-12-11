Low-dose CT scans can accurately diagnose appendicitis

These findings encourage clinicians to implement low-dose CT modalities in emergency departments.

It is attractive to think that computed tomography radiation doses can be easily reduced across the board without affecting patient care.

Low-dose CT scans appear to diagnose appendicitis accurately while exposing patients to less radiation, as these were accurate in identifying appendicitis and differentiating cases requiring surgery of which could be treated only with antibiotics.

“The results of this study suggest that the radiation dose from diagnostic CT scan can be significantly reduced without affecting diagnostic accuracy. These findings are expected to encourage clinicians to implement low-dose CT modalities in departments. emergency room for imaging of appendicitis acute in order to avoid unnecessary radiation in this large patient population“said Dr. Paulina Salminen of the University of Turku in Finland.

As reported in the British Journal of Surgery, Dr. Salminen and her colleagues examined prospective data from a cohort of patients older than 16 years who had suspected appendicitis. They compared the computed tomography diagnosis with the final clinical diagnosis to determine the diagnostic accuracy of low-dose computed tomography versus standard contrast-enhanced computed tomography.

Dr. Rinat Masamed, UCLA Health Diagnostic Radiologist, in Los Angeles, United States, told Reuters Health: “The findings are not surprising. At our institution we have steadily reduced the dose of all CT scans in recent years and have shown that there is little or no difference in the image quality and rendering accuracy in most cases. “

“These results are encouraging, but the study did not explore the differences in sensitivity and specificity of low-dose versus standard-dose CT in individuals with a higher body mass index. that make up a large part of our population, “added the specialist.

Dr. Benjamin M. Yeh, professor of radiology and imaging biomedical studies at the University of California, San Francisco, United States, noted: “It is attractive to think that tomography radiation dose computerized can be easily reduced across the board without affecting patient care. However, in real life the reduction in radiation dose by tomography computerized is complicated. “

Dr. Yeh, who was also not involved in the study, noted that “low diversity CT scanners generally require higher radiation doses to produce quality images similar to those of advanced scanners. Patients with a body mass index still make up a wide variety of patient sizes. To achieve similar diagnostic CT images, a tall person with a low body mass index requires a higher radiation dose than a short person with a similar body mass index. Artificial intelligence can help sort them through a myriad of factors to adjust the radiation dose to a more granular level. “

