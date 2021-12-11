Lucerito Mijares is not like Ángela Aguilar; Lucero and Mijares do not give him a peso for their shows

It is no secret to anyone that Lucerito mijares He has established himself as one of the most important figures in the entertainment world thanks to the excellent talent he has shown in each of his songs that he has released.

At just 16 years old, the daughter of Lucero and Manuel Mijares He has shown that he has an enviable voice just like his parents, who are among the most indisputable talents in the country.

As you know, during the time they were married, La Novia de América Latina and the interpreter of “El privilegio de amar” had two children: José Manuel and Lucerito; both have shown that they have a marked taste for music.

Lucerito Mijares on social media

In addition to his facet on stage, Lucerito mijares He also shines in the world of social networks because only on his Instagram account he has more than 321 thousand followers, who enjoy each of his occurrences.

On the digital platform, the young woman shares images and videos in which she demonstrates her peculiar sense of humor since she has exhibited her parents from intimacy. The vast majority of its content goes viral almost immediately.

The singer is one of the most famous. Photo: Instagram

How much does Lucerito Mijares charge per concert?

So much is the success that the young woman has achieved that hundreds of Internet users have wondered how much income she generates for each of the collaborations she has made in the world of music.

To everyone’s surprise, Manuel Mijares broke the silence and spoke about the income his daughter generates in music. Here we present everything that is known about it.

According to the interpreter, Lucerito Mijares still does not charge anything for his songs or collaborations since he has not made his professional debut and has not decided if he will continue with the great legacy that his famous parents built.

“He is not being paid. He is not charging yet. He would not have to because it has not been launched yet. He continues to study,” he said.

On more than one occasion, Manuel Mijares has made it clear that Lucerito Mijares has to complete his studies so that he can define if he really wants to shine in music. In addition, he has said that he supports her in each of her decisions so he will not be angry if he decides not to dedicate himself to entertainment.

Lucerito Mijares, renowned singer. Photo: Special

