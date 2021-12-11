Luis Miguel’s brother publishes a moving message to his mother Marcela Basteri | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- Marcela basteri would be turning 75, so his son Alejandro, brother of Luis Miguel, He gave her a moving message.

Basteri published on his Instagram account a series of photographs with the following message:

A day like today was born who gave birth to a family with principles, values ​​and above all with a big heart! Sensitive, simple, who loved and had the eye and the passion of design in her being, in solemn honor and I remember who deserves all my love, affection and full affection. You have always been my greatest inspiration and my best example in this life, we miss you with all our hearts! No man has become great without a touch of divine inspiration. #marcella #bastericollection #happybirthday #family #mom #moda #fashion ”.

Marcela with her children Luis Miguel and Alejandro

In the series of snapshots, it stands out in which you can see an individual cake mounted on a wooden base on which the phrase “Congratulations Marcela” was written with chocolate.

Just a week ago the businessman launched his clothing line inspired by Marcela basteri, who disappeared 35 years ago. Alex specified that for now the only means of purchase will be through the official website of the brand.