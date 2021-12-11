Lyn May says goodbye to Carmen Salinas with this VIDEO of her youth without operations

The entertainment world has experienced one of its greatest losses, since last December 9 the actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image died after being in a natural coma for almost a month. Various celebrities have issued messages to fire the actress, one of them has been Lyn May, who uploaded a video of his youth with her to his social networks.

The starlet Y the theatrical businesswoman met due to his work in the ficheras cinema, well while CarmeliteAs she was known by her loved ones and fans, she played mostly comic characters, the dancer conquered the public with her erotic movements, her spectacular figure and her incomparable beauty.

Chinese ancestry of Liliana Mendiola Mayanes, the actress’s real name, was one of the things that made her stand out from the other vedettes, who were also very beautiful. The artist was also very beautiful, however, more than two decades ago she they injected edible oil into the face instead of collagen, which caused his face to deform.

Lyn May and Carmen Salinas were great friends

On the occasion of the death of his partner and friend Carmen Salinas, to whom a tribute was paid in the Monument to the Mother, the 68-year-old vedette uploaded a video on her official Instagram account, where she is seen sharing the stage with the production company of the play ‘Adventuress‘.

The publication does not have any description, but it shows Lyn may dancing while the ex-politician is singing. In the comments there were some who remembered the businesswoman and comedian, however, others could notice the beauty of the interpreter of ‘The wolf’. (Enter here if you want to see the VIDEO)

Lyn May shows video of her youth Photo: special

Prior to the death of Carmelite, the singer originally from Acapulco GuerreroShe had shown concern for her friend, who said she needed to stop working so hard. She also assured that they loved each other very much and that is why she was very affected by seeing her in the hospital.

Finally, when the news of the death of the artist who became known with her character of ‘La Corcholata’, Lyn May she said devastated by the news.

