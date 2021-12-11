Madrid rejected me and I had a second chance at the club of my life

The winner of the Golden Boy, revealed that when he was 15 years old, Real Madrid rejected him, but that led him to Barcelona, ​​the club of his loves

Pedro González López “Pedri” assures that he was rejected by Real Madrid when he was fifteen years old and that he had his “second chance” at Barcelona, ​​the club of his “life”, which helped him win the Golden Boy trophy this year. best under-21 of the year.

“When I got to Valdebebas there was a very heavy snowfall and the test was postponed. The day after I did a test with Cadet A, but it was only a little training before a game. The third day I trained with another team and the fourth again with Cadet A. Surely they already had a clear idea about me and I had to return to Tenerife“Pedri said in an interview with the Italian newspaper”Tuttosport “.

He acknowledged that “opportunities must be seized” and that he would have loved to sign for Real Madrid at that time, although he expressed his joy at ending up at Barcelona, ​​his grandfather’s favorite club.

“Due to a very rare combination of negative situations, Madrid did not want me and I had my second chance at the club of my lifePedri said.

His great performance with Barcelona and the Spanish team provoked illustrious comparisons between the Tenerife-born and Andrés Iniesta or Xavi Hernández, his current coach, but Pedri prefers to focus on making his own way.

“These are huge names in the history of Spanish football. World champions and winners of many international trophies with Barcelona. The comparisons make me proud, but I am Pedri for now. Don Andrés was always my idol, he was seven years old and he was your pictures in my room, “he said.

“I could be a mix between Xavi and Iniesta, having characteristics similar to theirs, but I want to repeat it. I am Pedri,” he insisted.

At 19, Pedri will receive the Golden Boy in Turin, an award that gave him “enormous joy” and which he humbly takes: “It is not my ‘fault’, I just have to thank the jury”.

He was first with 199 points of advantage over the second classified, the Englishman Jude Bellingham, a player that he appreciates very much and that he sees as a possible successor next year.

Among the many congratulations, he also received that of his former Argentine teammate Lionel Messi.

“He congratulated me and encouraged me not to stop fighting. If someone like him says something like that to you, what can you do?” He said.

“It is a dream to have played with him. He had just turned three when Messi won the Golden Boy. For Barcelona fans he will always be a legend. And for me it is an honor to have received his advice,” he added.

In the interview, Pedri assured that he collects shirts and that he has Messi, the French Kylian Mbappé or the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who likes fashion and is very attentive to defending the environment.