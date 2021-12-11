Man sets fire to a Christmas tree in New York and is arrested – Prensa Libre

On Sunday, December 5, staff from the News Corp. studios that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, participated in the inauguration of the Christmas tree regarding the December festivities.

The massive All-American Christmas tree located outside Fox News headquarters in New York City was badly damaged during a fire early Wednesday morning.

The 15-meter-tall tree features 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights, and took more than 21 hours to assemble.

In the early hours of Monday, December 8, the New York police arrested a man facing a list of charges after several agents say he set fire to the Christmas tree located on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue.

According to international reports, the fire happened after 12 AM and the detained man was identified as Craig Tamanaha, 49, and is charged with arson, criminal mischief, burglary, criminal nuisance, reckless danger, criminal manipulation and conduct. messy.

The New York rescuers responded to the emergency call and managed to contain the fire at dawn on December 8.

Photographs and videos captured during the fire were made viral on social media.

Just after midnight the Christmas tree in front of Fox News in New York City went up in flames. NYPD says Fox security saw a man climbing the tree. The man was then seen running away from Fox Square but quickly arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/KEGsM95gbS – David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 8, 2021

According to local media, police officers indicated that the alleged perpetrator acted alone and that it did not appear to be a premeditated action.