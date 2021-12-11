Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea saved by penalties

Manchester, England.

The English ‘Big Three’, the big three at the head of the table, Manchester City (1st), Liverpool (2nd) and Chelsea (3rd), won by the minimum difference to Wolverhampton (1-0), Aston Villa (1- 0) and Leeds (3-2) respectively, this Saturday in the 16th round of the Premier League, in games decided by penalties. Manchester City had to wait for the second period and find itself in numerical superiority to consolidate its position as leader of the Premier. The ‘Citizens’ had to be content with winning by a small margin, after a penalty signaled by a hand from Joao Moutinho, transformed by Raheem Sterling (1-0, 66), and the expulsion of the Mexican forward of the ‘Wolves’, Raúl Jimenez.

Raheem Sterling’s penalty kick for Manchester City’s victory.

And a saving hand from goalkeeper Ederson, after a header from Max Kilman at the end of the game (90 + 2), allowed City to maintain the victory. With 38 points and solo leaders, Pep Guardiola’s men feel the pressure of ‘Reds’ and ‘Blues’ on their necks, who did not fail either. SALAH FRUSTRA RETURN OF GERRARD Liverpool did not take pity on the return to Anfield of their former idol Steven Gerrard, now in charge of the Aston Villa bench (12th). As for City, it was a penalty that decided the fate of the game, obtained and transformed by the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, his 21st goal of the season.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty that gave Liverpool victory.

After their perfect run in the Champions League group stage (6 games and 6 wins), Liverpool seem ready to fight for all possible titles. SUFFERED TRIUMPH OF CHELSEA And in London, the German Thomas Tuchel did not have them all with him in the face of the duel against Leeds (15th) of his Argentine colleague Marcelo Bielsa, after Chelsea returned on Thursday from Russia, where he had let escape at the last minute against Zenit the leadership of their group of Champions. And the party was close to agreeing with their fears. With the Belgian Romelu Lukaku still on the bench and N’Golo Kanté leaving a difficult gap to fill in the midfield, Chelsea suffer almost in every game. The Brazilian Rapinha put Leeds ahead of the penalty (28). Mason Mount put the equalizer in the 42nd minute, and the Italian Jorginho also advanced the locals from eleven meters (58).

Jorginho scored the decisive goal for the blues against Leeds.

The 19-year-old Joel Gelhardt sent the ball to the back of the net as soon as he left the ‘Peacocks’ bench (83). But a third penalty in the game, for a debatable foul on Rüdiger, was again taken advantage of by Jorginho to leave the three points in London (90 + 4). Chelsea, with 36 points, have at hand the two teams that precede them in the table. Arsenal placed fifth with 26 points after beating Southampton 3-0 at home with scores from Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette, Norwegian Martin Odegaard and Brazilian Gabriel.

Martin Odegaard is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal.