Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – Match Report – December 11, 2021

Raúl Jiménez had a game to forget. The Mexican striker from Wolverhampton was sent off for the first time since he arrived in Europe and left his team with 10 elements, which suffered against Manchester City, who beat them 1-0 to remain at the top of the Premier League.

The duel was tough and within budget for the Wolves, but that’s how duels against City are. Those led by Pep Guardiola took the ball from the start and gave little to the visiting team.

Jiménez, the only point for the fourth visitor, was alone and did not find the association with Adama Traoré, who was a terror for the City defense until before the second half. The Spanish got two warnings, for Rodri and Rubén Dias, but these would set the tone of the game.

Raúl did not have the ball, but the first to defend, although in his own field. The ‘Wolf’ of Tepeji ‘made the sacrifice in a duel where City owned the ball, but did not put Jose Sa in a predicament either.

The alarms went off when Ruben Neves and Max Kilian collided head-on. All good for the Wolves players. Later, the tragedy came with the expulsion of Jiménez. Double yellow for the Mexican.

First a foul on Rodri in midfield. Well sanctioned with regulations in hand and in accordance with how the referee directed the game. Then, 31 seconds later, he did not let the same Spaniard play and the double yellow came.

Raúl left the court, although he did not believe it and left the Wolves with 10. So, for the complement, the game went to City, who, trusting with an extra man, attacked with everything he had and went with Raheem Sterling with whom they found the winning goal after a penalty.

At the end of the game, Guardiola’s men wanted to increase the lead, but Wolves defended as best they could. Even Kilman himself could tie the game in added time, but Ederson denied him the glory by deflecting a header.

Time ran out and Raúl’s blunder left Wolves with 10 and a loss that led City to continue as the leader in the Premier League.