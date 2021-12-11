Marcelo Flores warned Gerardo Martino in the Mexico National Team and thanked the fans

Marcelo Flores surprised Gerardo Martino with a message about his future in the Mexico National Team and also addressed his followers through his Twitter profile.

December 10, 2021 18:13 hs

Marcelo Flores became the favorite player of the fans of the Mexico National Team after he appeared for only 10 minutes in the friendly match against Chile and ended up sending a message to Gerardo Martino.

The young footballer who plays in the lower divisions of Arsenal in the Premier League is one of the projects that most excites Aztec fans for the future and they hope he will choose the tricolor team over Canada for the future.

However, the soccer player with Mexican descent ended up surprising the fans by sending them a message and ensuring that he will be part of the payroll again in the event that the Tata I summoned it.

“Very happy for yesterday’s minutes and grateful to the coaching staff for the opportunity… To the fans of Mexico, they are very special. Thanks! See you soon”he wrote through his Twitter profile.

In the match against La Roja, Flores managed to take his first minutes in the First Team to know the concentrations and dynamics of Gerardo Martino in the face of the next calls.

For its part, the Mexican team will wait until the end of January to officially meet again in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers to face Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.