Marco Antonio Regil responds, at last, why his romance with Adamari López ended

Like a gentleman, Marco Antonio Regil spoke with Yordi Rosado. An interview that had everything, laughter, tears, longings. History. Within this conversation, the famous television host spoke about his father for the first time. But one of the issues that most captured the attention of the press was his response to the reason that led him to end his relationship with Adamari López.

Marco Antonio Regil asserted that it was not due to jealousy. Even though this has been the answer given by Adamari. According to him it is because he simply did not like to see her kissing with other actors. But it’s not jealousy, he explained.

In his words, this is the reason that led him to end his relationship with the former Luis Fonsi and Toni Costa: “I was very practical and I said:”If I were an actor and they had to put up with me … do love and bed scenes, if I had to ask them to put up with that, it would be fair for me to put up with it … Since then I learned my lesson and never dated actresses“.

Currently Marco Antonio Regil is considered one of the golden bachelors of television. Because in addition to being a gentleman, he is a professional.

In the conversation with Yordi, she said that when her mother was alive, but suffering from Alzheimer’s, she promised that she would marry. However, at that time the promise was not made seriously, he had no intention of getting married. But he said yes, only with the intention that she would leave happy.

Marco Antonio assures that he does want to get married. He explains that perhaps one of the reasons why he has not married is because he does not live in Mexico, his country. And it is that he assures that he does not end up fitting in in the United States. And although in 20 years he has remained single, he explained that he is not alone.

Read more:

Toni Costa. Adamari López’s ex is already seen on Evelyn Beltrán’s Instagram, “La Bichota”

Adamari López surprises everyone by walking through the kitchen without a bra, with a cup of coffee

Fans accuse Adamari López of being a liar and agree with Olga Tañón