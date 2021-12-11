Mario Marín will be prohibited from entering the US

U.S issued financial penalties and prohibitions on granting visas to officials, former officials and government entities in nine countries – including China, Myanmar and Russia – as part of coordinated actions with Canada and Great Britain to coincide with the International Human Rights Day.

Among those sanctioned is Mario Marin, former governor of Puebla, who was arrested in February on torture charges.

He is the only official in the Western Hemisphere named in the measures established by the US authorities.

Canada and Britain joined the United States in the latest in a series of measures aimed at vetoing Myanmar’s military authorities from the global financial system, in response to the February 1 coup that toppled the elected government. democratically and the subsequent violent repression of the opposition.

US authorities simultaneously issued financial penalties and bans to grant visas against a wide range of officials and entities around the world, including Chinese authorities involved in the crackdown on Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, and a Russian university that helps North Korea raise funds with an abusive program of I work overseas.

“We are determined to place human rights at the center of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using all appropriate tools and authorities to attract attention and promote accountability for human rights violations, no matter where they occur.” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken when announcing the sanctions.

The State Department measure makes 12 and former officials from six countries – Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico – ineligible, along with their families, to travel to the United States, under a law authorizing the ban to grant visas to people implicated in “flagrant human rights violations or significant corruption.”

In another set of actions, the Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions and other restrictions on 15 individuals and 10 entities from China, Myanmar, Russia, North Korea and Bangladesh.

