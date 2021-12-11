Mario Pineida will go to Fluminense in Brazil and Luis Fernando León will not continue for 2022 in Barcelona SC, confirmed Carlos Alfaro Moreno | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

Fluminense from Brazil will be the destination of Pineida, who will go on loan for one year to that club. The ‘high cost’ of his pass prevents León from being renewed, according to Alfaro

Barcelona has two casualties in its defense for 2022. Mario Pineida and Luis Fernado León will not continue in the yellow team, which qualified for the previous stage of the Copa Libertadores de América, whose final will be in Guayaquil at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium.

In the case of Pineida, as reported this Saturday by Carlos Alfaro Moreno, president of the bullfighters, he will go on loan for one year to the Fluminense of Brazil.

According to the Brazilian press, the 29-year-old full-back is expected in the next few days in Rio de Janeiro to undergo medical tests and then sign his contract, which also has a purchase option, according to the portal in internet of Balloon.

“The truth is that I am very happy to be able to go to a great institution and a great team in Brazil. I am very excited to show off the colors of this beautiful shirt. I can’t wait to play in the mystical Maracana, full of fans (of Fluminense). I am a lucky person to go to Fluminense and they came to me “, expressed Pineida in conversation with the newspaper O Day from Brazil.

The canary headline, in statements to radio DibluHe also mentioned that León will not be renewed due to “the high cost of his pass, because Barcelona is not now able to pay for this.”

For this reason, the Guayaquil team is working on the renewal of Bryan Caicedo.

On the other hand, the bullfighter president also confirmed that the continuity of the defenders Pedro Velasco and Darío Aimar was arranged, and the ties with Joshué Quiñónez, Michael Carcelén and Víctor Mendoza were extended for four seasons.

He also confirmed that the flyers Matías Oyola and Gabriel Marques, who will receive a tribute, will not continue. The first has been proposed to have his farewell on the next Yellow Night.

Two forwards

On the other hand, as it was announced on the chain DirecTV, forwards Carlos Garcés and Gonzalo Mastriani will continue in the bullfighting team.

Garcés participated in 28 matches with the bullfighting team in the two stages of LigaPro and scored five goals; while in the Copa Libertadores de América he was lined up in 12 games and was present on the networks three times.

Mastriani had his best performance in the second phase of LigaPro: he celebrated 7 times, beating the lone goalkeeper from the first round. (D)