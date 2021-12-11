Mark Zuckerberg | 300 scientists accuse Meta of not being transparent in its report on mental health

Numerous studies have highlighted the problems in mental health, especially in children and adolescents, caused by platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, all of which are owned by Meta. All of them endorsed by internal documents leaked by Frances Haugen to various media suggest that Mark Zuckerberg’s company knew of the negative effects on mental health and very lax measures were taken to control toxicity. And sometimes he looked away.

In fact, from Meta they throw balls out. Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram and one of the strong men within the Zuckerberg conglomerate, has assured in the United States Senate that, at least in the case of Instagram, it is positive in the youngest.

Researchers believe that Meta’s studies are not scientifically rigorous

Adam Mosseri considers that, at least Instagram, has great positive effects AFP

Given that Meta has another reality of the impact that its platforms have on mental health, more than 300 scientists specialized in psychology, technology and health have requested independent research on this controversial issue through an open letter to Zuckerberg.





This letter, which was published last Monday, indicates that mental health is too serious a matter for Meta not to want to give information about the research that the company has done on toxicity and its effects since the documents were leaked. Furthermore, the researchers believe that Meta’s internal studies are not complete.





“We do not believe that the methodologies seen so far meet the high scientific standards required to responsibly investigate the mental health of children and adolescents,” experts complain to Zuckerberg. Therefore, they believe that Meta has an “ethical and moral obligation” to raise its research techniques to the standards established for evidence in the mental health sciences.

They want more control in investigations

The only way to achieve this, according to experts, is to have absolute transparency that allows outside scientists to get their hands on these internal studies. In this way, it would ensure that platforms such as Facebook or Instagram can offer users “truly evidence-based solutions.”

The experts who sign the letter do not want to single out Meta or Zuckerberg NurPhoto

In this sense, experts have proposed creating a body that has a function similar to that of Facebook’s Supervisory Board, which has the power to revoke any decision made in the company and suggest some changes.

On the other hand, the letter invites Meta to share with the rest of the scientific community all the data it has been collecting, with the aim of better understanding what effects social networks have on mental health.





They do not seek to signal, but the commitment of Meta

Andrew Przybylski, one of the scientists who signed the letter, has indicated to Insider that with this letter, despite being addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, in no case does he want to point to Meta and exonerate other large technology companies that may also be having an impact negative on mental health. It also does not intend to claim that Meta’s platforms are harmful to mental health, an idea that the numerous documents leaked so far do suggest.

Thus, according to Przybylski, this letter is intended to obtain a commitment from Meta that shows that they are really dedicating all their efforts to combat toxicity.