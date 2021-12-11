Maroon 5 will have two concerts in the Dominican Republic

The American pop rock band Maroon 5 arrives in the Dominican Republic with two presentations: on March 26 at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium and on April 16 at Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana.

The famous group was scheduled to perform last year at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana, but they postponed their tour due to the closure of the auditoriums caused by the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The band made up of Adam Levine, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, Jesse Carmichael and Sam Farrar comes from the hand of the SD Concerts company directed by Saymon Díaz.

The famous group will tour Latin America in the spring of 2022 that will include stops in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, among other places.

Producer Paco López and the Live Nation company announced this Friday that the Maroon 5 concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, the island’s main stage, will be on March 28 and that ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, December 14 .

Maroon 5 returned to the United States in 2021 performing 30 concerts in front of more than 450,000 fans and next year it will continue its tour internationally.

This is the first international tour since the release of the “Jordi” album, for the Interscope label, which includes the group’s latest hit, “Beautiful Mistakes”.

This album was released last June and obtained a Gold Certification from the RIAA the same month it was released.

The band Maroon 5 is a three-time Grammy Award winner and recently earned Diamond certification from the RIAA for their song “Girls Like You,” featuring singer Cardi B.

This marks the group’s second Diamond record this year after being certified for the single “Moves Like Jagger,” featuring Christina Aguilera.

Maroon 5, which reaches a monthly audience of more than 45 million listeners on Spotify, has earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.