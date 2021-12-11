Martínez Albarracín, Professor of Medicine: “There are many uninformed people who are going to take children to these inoculations”

It is one of the most attacked voices for expressing its scientific opinions. The doctor and Professor of Clinical Diagnostic Processes, as well as professor of Biochemistry, Immunology and Laboratory Instrumental Techniques you have just expressed the reasons why you believe that parents should think carefully about vaccinating children against COVID-19.

This scientist has participated in the public channel of the “resistance of the express” and has clearly explained her opinion about the vaccination of children that was announced yesterday. In addition, she gives a series of recommendations for those parents who do not want their children to be vaccinated in schools, something that she considers “an aberration.”

Below we present the transcript of the intervention of the doctor and Professor.

“It is incomprehensible how it has been authorized by the FDA and now the EMA”

“I did not think how soon they were going to try to implement vaccination in children under 11 years of age. Why are they doing it? Well, because studies are already coming out from all over the world, from the ruling party that are questioning the efficacy and safety of vaccines. There are already studies, for example in the United Kingdom (a pre-print), which say that vaccines are not only not achieving immunization or prevention, but are increasing mortality from all causes. It is an obvious fact: not only are deaths from COVID increasing, but mortality from all neurological, cardiovascular, autoimmune causes, cancers, etc. are increasing. Y We still haven’t seen the longer term effects, the degenerative effects.

As this they will not be able to hide for much longer, they have had to accelerate the age range of the youngest, which was planned on the agenda, but which was not intended to be implemented so quickly. And they have done it with safety and efficacy studies done in a very short time and with bias and a lack of tremendous scientific evidence that it is incomprehensible how it has been authorized by the FDA and now the EMA, which is its “henchman.”

“There are many uninformed people who are going to take children to these inoculations”

“Unfortunately There are many uninformed people who are going to take children to these inoculations and it is going to bring them problems. It is already published and evidenced, especially by cardiologists who the main short-term problems are in the heart. Today there was also a publication in an official media saying that “There is no need to worry about myocarditis in adolescents because they are mild, they have a great time and they heal right away.” Is not true. A myocarditis will leave a scar on the heart. An injury to a group of heart cells that will never regenerate. And that scar will make a heart harder, which can lead to arrhythmias, which can lead to various failures and which will make it more susceptible to any heart disease. That in a teenager or a child, who has his whole life ahead of him, is unforgivable. Plus neurological damage and damage to their immune system, which will make these children much more vulnerable to all kinds of pathologies. Especially something that I fear and that I would not like to see, but that I fear andIn younger children, it is multisystem inflammatory syndrome. That Kawasaki disease that they spoke to us, with a lot of diverse symptoms, which is nothing more than an autoimmune attack, due to a dysregulation of the immune system.

I hope parents give it a little more thought. Because children do not suffer severe Covid. There are no deaths from Covid in children, Why expose them to something experimental, which is giving such terrible results in the elderly, that we are already on the third and fourth doses (in the United Kingdom, where it has been published, with official data, that 80% of those who are dying from Covid have 3 doses of vaccine in place). How effective is this? How to expose children to something that will not protect anyone, because it is already demonstrated and published that the variants are generated by the vaccinated?

“The variants are toxic excretions”

The variants are nothing more than toxic excretions of people who have been attacked by a gene spawn that is damaging their transcriptome. And they are the ones who are producing that wave of toxicity that can also affect, obviously, the unvaccinated. Although most of those who suffer from severe covid are vaccinated.

“Vaccinating in schools is an aberration”

For those who have doubts, Professor Martínez Albarracín points out that “Vaccinating in schools is an aberration. Whoever wants to vaccinate their child, take him to the health center and that’s it. The schools are not vaccination centers. But in case they do, It is important that parents who are not clear about it are told that they have to present a letter at the school secretary, with a copy (bring two copies), that they give you an entry record, stamp it and keep a sealed copy. That document must say that they do not authorize their children to be administered any type of treatment or vaccine that is not explicitly consented to by the parents. Let them be notified, and be informed of any decision in this regard that is going to be made. With that copy, they no longer have hands-free, the director or the health worker to vaccinate. Because if they don’t, it can be understood that there is a tacit consent: whoever leaves their children at school accepts the decisions made by the Ministry of Health and Education. With that document presented, legally, they cannot do it.

Regarding the fact that many children are going to be vaccinated (…) the only thing that we will be able to do later, when the adverse effects and deaths from vaccines begin to be verified, will be where we will only have judicial force.

A study by the American Society of Cardiology has just been published, which is devastating seeing the heart damage that these vaccines do, clinically demonstrated with analytics and tests.

Recommendations for those who are going to be vaccinated

For those who are going to get the vaccine, this doctor and Professor recommends prior analytical tests to know how your heart is doing and another one afterwards.