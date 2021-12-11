Match summary Manchester City vs Wolves (1-02). GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Wolves they paid dearly the expulsion of the Mexican Raúl Jiménez. And is that the Wolverhampton I was giving a good duel against him Manchester City this saturday, until the premature march of the Mexican to the locker room (45 ‘of the first half) conditioned the team against the always powerful club of Pep Guardiola.

The Wolverhampton had resisted the onslaught of the City in the first half, but just before going to rest the Mexican received a double yellow card, first for a foul committed and then for obstructing the ball when the foul was charged, so he was expelled, although many described the action of the whistle as rigorous.

Given this, the Wolves were conditioned by the numerical disadvantage, so they just defended their bow, although a new arbitration controversy was not long in coming and with this the balance tipped more in favor of the Manchester City.

First yellow for the foul on Rodri and the second for blocking the free kick at City’s exit. The expulsion of Raúl Jiménez in 1 minute. ???? pic.twitter.com/WLilzWUAbr – Pipee RD ⚡️ (@FrojasDavidson) December 11, 2021

And it is that the whistler decreed a maximum penalty in favor of the City for one torelative hand of João Moutinho, same that the Nazarene did not hesitate to sanction and that made effective Raheem Sterling, to reach a hundred goals on the Premier league.

Still, the Wolves they went on the attack in the last minutes of the game and were close to a draw, after 92 ‘, Maximilian Kilman finished his head at point-blank range, but the goal of City with a great throw he saved his team and with it their victory was consummated that secures them at the top of the Premier League with 38 points, while the Wolves they were left with 21 points and Jimenez will miss the next duel against him Brighton.