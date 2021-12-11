“Medicine is my life and the way to help others”

“Medicine is my life and the way I have found to help others. I seek to restore health to people, when it is possible, and when not, to deal with the disease in the best possible way and that they feel cared for ”, assures Baltasar Pérez Saborido.

The Galician by birth (Ginzo de Limia, Orense) but from Valladolid by adoption, 51 years old, has managed to sneak among the fifty most valued doctors and specialists of 2021 both by the doctors themselves and by the patients in a classification published a few days ago by Top Doctors.

Lover of travel, reading and also the world of gastronomy, affirms that he handles well in the kitchen and likes to prepare his preparations, the general and digestive system surgeon in the Oncological Surgery and Liver Transplant Unit of the Río Hortega Hospital since 2010, and head of the Hepatobiliopancreatic Surgery and Surgery Unit Robotics at the Campo Grande Hospital of the Recoletas Group, since the end of 2018, has told us the value of this award.

Pride

“They tell me that I am among the 50 best specialists in Spain through a phone call from the Top Doctors platform itself. From here there was a great cascade of calls to congratulate me. Friends, the manager of the Campo Grande Hospital… it was very satisfactory ”, assures Baltasar Pérez Saborido.

Talking to him is to discover his vocation and understand what medicine is for him. Literally everything. For this reason, this recognition is “an honor” even more because it is motivated by the “appreciation of other colleagues in the profession” and also “by the patients themselves” although he adds that it is “a responsibility” to continue with a complicated work but carats.

“That the patient considers that I am worthy of the award and values ​​the fact of putting himself in my hands is what satisfies me the most. In the end, the experience or the curricular titles one has and there they are, but for me the profession is vocational and that they want me to attend to them is the best ”, adds our interviewee.

A golden trajectory

Pérez Saborido was clear, since he began to study that “he wanted to enter the world of medicine” since “When he was studying biology, it seemed very interesting to him to be able to help others by restoring health to them.”

“I was motivated by the study of cancer. I started my degree in 1988. We still knew less about this problem than we do now, but I was struck by studying it, from an experimental point of view, to try to cure it. That’s when I got the bug for medicine. I wanted to be a doctor and dedicate myself to cancer treatment ”, the professional confesses.

Once inside the medical career, from the third year, he opted for surgery because “The treatment or relationship with the patient is very direct” and in a matter of hours “you can solve a problem for a patient.” To this day, he continues with it, 25 years later.

In addition to his healthcare work, the doctor is recognized for his career as a researcher and is the author of numerous national and international scientific publications. In addition, his work has been recognized with the Prize of the Royal Academy of Doctors (Life and Health Sciences) and for the doctoral thesis, of which he is extremely satisfied, which is called ‘Assessment of prognostic factors in the result of the treatment of hepatocarcinoma by transplantation or resection ‘of the year 2004.

Medicine, his life

“Medicine is vocational for me, it is my life. If I thought again about what I would do, from scratch, I would choose it again. I like this field from the most human side and that deal with people looking for everything to go well, whenever possible ”, confesses Dr. Baltasar Pérez Saborido, who gives off that love for what he does with each word he recites.

Regarding the future of medicine, he assures that he believes that it is “very dependent on the advancement of technology” with the management of Big Data and artificial intelligence that will ensure that “the patient has the best treatment for their specific case”, also within the field of surgery.

As for my future, I hope to continue as a surgeon developing activity and linking it with future projects. Also, consolidate a surgery service that allows us to provide patient care with multidisciplinary teamwork, and incorporating all the technological developments that we can ”, he concludes.

