Memes from Mexico vs Chile today (2-2) | Marcelo Flores, don’t go!

Hit us but don’t leave us! In the plan of “vístimas” are the memes of the game Mexico vs Chile because they feel that Marcelo Flores will leave El Tri because of the “stubborn” of Tata Martino, who only gave him eight minutes of play, although that is “less worse” than staying on the bench as Benjamin Galdames, another that could send them to the devil and choose to play with Chile.

The laughter turned to pleas from the memes for Marcelo Flores because they know that it is a talent that Mexican team you can’t afford to waste, knowing that Canada and England are the other two countries you could represent, but that rains you down criticism of Gerardo Martino, whose popularity is going down the toilet.

And we remember that despite playing tonight, Mexico still cannot secure Marcelo Flores because it was an unofficial match, so if one of the other national teams calls him, it wraps him up, makes him feel valued and puts him to play in a duel that is worth it, we ran out of Chelito.

Memes by Marcelo Flores for his debut with Mexico

How do you make Marcelo Flores travel 10 thousand kilometers to play 8 minutes and Benja Galdames doesn’t even put it … P * nche Tata Marcuino pic.twitter.com/PhLsAwswys – Solo de Fútbol (KD) (@ DeFutbolMX1) December 9, 2021

Memes of Mexico 2-2 Chile of 2021