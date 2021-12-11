Metaverse Cryptocurrency Slumps 99% From $ 801 To $ 4 As Team Announces Project End By CoinTelegraph

Admin 17 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 89 Views


© Reuters. Metaverse bankrupt: metaverse cryptocurrency plummets 99% from $ 801 to $ 4, team announces end of project

Metaverse-based game CryptoMines announced the end of the project, leaving the game’s token investors suffering an astronomical 99.4% drop from $ 801 to $ 4.

Like Star Atlas, MoMoverse and The Sandbox, CryptoMines was a promising game that had managed to gather a large community around the project that had developed a game focused on planet mining and that rewarded players with the ETERNAL token.

However, some concerns about the project began to crumble the foundations of the game, and among the concerns was complete uncertainty about the number of chips the developers had.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

WhatsApp: how to customize the icon with a Christmas hat

Place a Christmas hat on WhatsApp (Photo: Twitter / @ QuintoENews) Fans of the Christmas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved