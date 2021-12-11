Metaverse Cryptocurrency Slumps 99% From $ 801 To $ 4 As Team Announces Project End By CoinTelegraph



Metaverse bankrupt: metaverse cryptocurrency plummets 99% from $ 801 to $ 4, team announces end of project



Metaverse-based game CryptoMines announced the end of the project, leaving the game’s token investors suffering an astronomical 99.4% drop from $ 801 to $ 4.

Like Star Atlas, MoMoverse and The Sandbox, CryptoMines was a promising game that had managed to gather a large community around the project that had developed a game focused on planet mining and that rewarded players with the ETERNAL token.

However, some concerns about the project began to crumble the foundations of the game, and among the concerns was complete uncertainty about the number of chips the developers had.

