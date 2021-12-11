Mexican singer “is in serious condition” and family asks for prayers for his health – Prensa Libre

“We ask for your prayers”, Vicente Fernández Junior said, confirming what was reported in the last hours, that the Charro de Huentitán it was very delicate.

The newspaper Millennium, quoting the program Come the joy, reported this Friday afternoon that e he Mexican singer Vicente Fernández is in serious condition, according to the statements of his eldest son.

The singer’s son also said that soon A medical report on the singer’s health status will be issued.

“He is serious, he is delicate (…) Doctors are going to say what they have to say, “he said.

The artist’s eldest son had reported that the charro’s family, including his wife, Doña Cuquita, they had been in the hospital since early hours.

In another post later, Vicente Fernández Junior he had to disprove rumors again that his father had died.

The star’s family is also involved in the controversy, after the publication by the writer Olga Wornad of a biography of Vicente Fernández in which she reveals that one of her sons, Gerardo Fernández, he was allegedly linked to drug cartels.

The Charro de Huentitán, as the interpreter is known, has been in a hospital in Guadalajara since August of this year, and on November 1 he returned to the intensive care area after presenting respiratory problems.

LAST MINUTE! Vicente Fernández Jr. confirms that his father, Don Vicente Fernández, is in serious condition and that a medical report will be issued later! 🚨😱📺 #VLA #FlyHighCarmelita pic.twitter.com/gw3s7433qA – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) December 10, 2021