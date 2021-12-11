Mexican travels from Texas to Bad Bunny concert at Hiram Bithorn

From the metropolitan area of ​​San Juan, the mountainous center, the west and all corners of Puerto Rico, and also from Mexico and the states of Florida, Texas and California, among many other places in the world, people have come to the Hiram Bithorn Stadium to enjoy the Bad Bunny show.

“I come from Dallas, Texas. I’ve been here since 7:00 in the morning, waiting. We did not come yesterday because we knew it was going to be very full. But let’s hope that today it is more organized for this show, ”commented Mexican Mario García, who came to the island specifically for the Malo Rabbit concert.

“I came here, to meet and see Bad Bunny,” said Mario, adding that he has great expectations with the concert.

“It’s going to be super cool. I have looked on Twitter, there are great things (very good), events, museums, many things about him. So I’m excited to see what show he is going to give us, “he said.

The gates of the Hiram Bithorn are expected to open at 2:00 in the afternoon.