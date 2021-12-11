Mhoni Vidente talks about the affair she had with a member of organized crime and kidnapping

Recently, Mhoni Seer She was honest with her followers and through a live broadcast where she was giving her predictions to celebrities, regarding the book by journalist Anabel Hernández, ‘Emma and the other ladies of the n * rco’, the seer revealed that she had an affair with someone related to organized crime.

In his revelations, Mhoni Seer commented, “I tell you my life gentlemen, I got tired of when I was younger; At 15 I had surgery, I had surgery again because I wanted to be the most beautiful woman of all, you get upset because what was left was money, bad money. My grandmother always told me, ‘money that comes from the butt, shit is done’, period. Remember that, that is, there is no money that yields you when it is bad, you cannot enjoy it; Better now I enjoy it, the thousand pesos they give, the better, the better, the better floor and I live better “, He said.

And he continued giving some details about how he came to have a relationship with this person, “Who took me to this man? Well, another friend, they put you … It is morally questionable but I lived it”, Indian.

Mhoni also counted the luxurious ones he lived with at that time, “Me I was traveling by private plane, I had all the watches you can imagine, I was telling (the interviewer), when they gave me a ring, this man, when i sold that ring i bought myself a houseThat’s how that world was, a fantasy world but I told him, ‘Daddy, you take me to eat’, I said, ‘I can’t, you know’; He took me with the 4 guards and ate with them, alone as always, but what use was it, if I took out pacos like that (big) of dollars from the bag? and do you know what my predicament was? ‘what I’m going to buy?’”, be sincere.

But not all were luxuries, because the seer revealed that the kidnapping she suffered was for a reckoning against this person with whom he had a relationship, “Ah, but when they kidnapped me I turned to see God and the Virgin Mary. When they kidnap me it was not for kidnapping, it was for a reckoning, and I knew: ‘Good God, in my life I put myself in this’ “.

A little affected by reliving these moments of the past, Mhoni continued giving her testimony about what she lived at that time, “Sorry for what I talked about but I lived through that time, I lived that world, nobody talks to me Y I know how to live, what they give you and what they give you and how they beat you, The best thing about me is that I never liked dr * ga “, he pointed.

Finally, Mhoni told a memory about how they wasted money in one night, “I remember that once this man told me, ‘buy clothes because we are going to have a party, Mhoni, I was a child, I was about 22, it gives me $ 5,000 and I just bought a $ 50 bag and a $ 100 dress and it did me a lot, oh well, gave me a scolded… ‘I gave you the 5,000 dollars to spend on a bag, dress and shoes’. I went to the offers and kept the money, if I knew that this was not going to last forever and I kept it and bought myself a house “, ended.