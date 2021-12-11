Michael Nesmith, the Monkee of all seasons, dies at 78

Los Angeles, USA

Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor, director and entrepreneur who will probably be best remembered as the woolen-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at age 78.

Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his home in Carmel Valley, near California’s central coast, his family said in a statement.

Nesmith was a struggling singer-songwriter in September 1966 when the television debut of “The Monkees” turned him and his bandmates Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and David Jones into rock stars overnight.

Dolenz, the last surviving member of the band to complete a farewell tour with Nesmith last month, said on Instagram that he had lost a dear friend and partner.

“I am very grateful that we were able to spend the last few months together doing what we loved the most: singing, laughing and doing things,” said Dolenz. “I will miss him very much. Especially the trick. “

After the group’s dissolution in 1970, Nesmith went on to a long and creative career, not only as a musician but also as a writer, producer and film director, author of several books, director of a multimedia arts company, and creator of a work. musical. video format that spawned the creation of MTV.

Nesmith was performing “rush nights” at the popular West Hollywood nightclub The Troubadour when he saw a commercial posting ad looking for “four crazy boys” to play rock musicians in a Beatles-inspired band.

The show created by Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider featured the comical misadventures of a quartet touring Los Angeles in a rigged Pontiac GTO called the MonkeeMobile and, when they weren’t chasing girls, they were chasing musical stardom.