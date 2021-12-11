Michelle Marie Colón after the Miss Universe preliminary competition: “I will go to that final with everything”

Just hours after the preliminary competition and the typical costume of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colón sent a message to the people of Puerto Rico, thanking all the support received, and highlighting that she is going for more.

The 21-year-old, who yesterday showed off on the runway of the Universe Arena, in Eilat, Israel, demonstrating elegance, mischief and security, pointed out that shouting Puerto Rico on that stage has been the greatest honor she has ever experienced..

“I couldn’t stop smiling because in every step I took, I felt that beautiful energy that each of you has managed to transmit through your love and support. Seeing my parents, waving the monostar in the front row, has been one of the most beautiful gifts I have ever received “The young woman expressed in a message on her Instagram account, referring to her parents Emilio Colón and Doris Ramírez, who managed to travel to Israel to support their daughter in one of her great dreams.

“What they saw on that stage is the product of a project of love and effort of my preparation as Miss Loíza and Miss Universe Puerto Rico. Years of visualization and training, months of dedication and determination. And to that end, I will go with everything, and we’re going for more, I promise you. As I have always said: this is #PorPuertoRico “concluded the young woman, who is emerging as one of the favorites to win the crown.

The final Miss Universe gala will be held tomorrow, Sunday, at 8:00 pm. The contest can be seen in Puerto Rico through Wapa. The event will feature animation by comedian Steve Harvey.