Michelle Marie Colón shines in the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2021

Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez went to the Miss Universe 2021 pageant to win, as she has reiterated on several occasions. And as a winner, she performed during the preliminary of the popular contest, which was held this Friday at the Universe Arena in the city of Eilat, Israel, where she swept the catwalk.

The 21-year-old made herself felt since she went on stage in a dress with golden sparkles and presented herself to the world as the representative of Puerto Rico. But her true moment to shine came when she modeled in a bathing suit, stealing the eyes and displaying all her talent on the runway. Gracefully, sympathetically and flirtatious, Michelle Marie modeled a black Gottex Swim swimsuit with an animal print cover up that she masterfully handled.

With a wide smile and her hair down, the young woman showed that the months of preparation paid off, by modeling flawlessly.

For the parade in gala dress, the Puerto Rican opted for a tulle-based dress, embroidered in sequins, beads and Swarovski crystals, colored in different shades of purple with sleeves by designer Valdy, according to the national organization. The dress, according to the designer, creates a perfect balance of her personality.

“The different shades of violet symbolize enchantment in a magical state that invites you to dream and suggests a creative, intuitive, original and sensitive person. Also, it transmutes negativity into love and beauty. In terms of silhouette, its cut and fit represents the sensuality and elegance that characterizes it.”, Expressed the creator.

The Puerto Rican woman modeled that dress with elegance, grace and with that flavor that characterizes her since she was crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico after representing the town of Loíza.

The preliminary competition broadcast was broadcast this Friday, through the Miss Universe YouTube channel. The current queen, the Mexican Andrea Meza and the animator Carson Kressley were in charge of animating the event where a panel of judges evaluated the candidates in swimsuits and gala night. Previously, the 80 candidates for this 70th edition were interviews by a jury in private.

The selection committee for the preliminary was made up of the Puerto Rican Adamari López, the American actress and presenter Lori Harvey, the presenter and Miss United States 2019, Cheslie Kryst; Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, model, presenter and Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere; the lawyer of Israeli origin and Miss Universe 1976, Rina Mor; the actress and model of Indian origin Urvashi Rautela, as well as the actress of Spanish origin, nationalized as Filipino, Marian Rivera.

The preliminary competition is vital for the candidates, as it is where the 15 semi-finalists of the competition are chosen, which will be announced on Sunday, December 12, when the final night will be held. Those young women will be joined by an additional candidate who will be selected by the audience through a virtual vote.

The final gala will be broadcast live to more than 190 countries. In Puerto Rico it can be seen at 8:00 pm through Telemundo. The animator will be comedian Steve Harvey.