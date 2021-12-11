Miguel Ángel Ramírez is happy for the arrival of Jordi Alcívar to the Charlotte FC of the MLS | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

The former Independiente del Valle technical director was present at the launch of the team’s new apparel.

The Spanish Miguel Ángel Ramírez, technical director of Charlotte FC of the Major League Soccer of the United States (MLS), could not hide his happiness when knowing that he will be able to count on his team with the Ecuadorian midfielder Jordi Alcívar, signed for next season from League of Quito.

Alcívar signed a four-season contract with the North American cast. During his stay in Ecuadorian soccer, Ramírez always wanted to have the Manabita in his team, even months ago he revealed that he wanted to take him to Independiente on loan, but Liga (Q) refused.

During the presentation of the new clothing to Ramírez, he was very happy when he greeted the player. He greeted him with a hug and asked how he had liked the shirt. “She’s cool,” Alcívar released; while Ramírez replied: “It is pepa”, trying to emulate the Ecuadorian lexicon.

THE JOY OF SEEING HIM AGAIN Prof. Miguel Ángel Ramírez shows joy and affection when he sees Jordy Alcívar at the Charlotte FC presentation. pic.twitter.com/b6nkSXERRp – TERADEPORTES (@Teradeportes) December 10, 2021

In its short trajectory, The 22-year-old manabita has a South American title with the U-20 Tricolor, in addition to the achievements achieved by Liga in the Ecuador Cup 2019 and in the Ecuador Super Cup 2020 and 2021.

The white steering wheel He has also been called up to the senior team under the command of Gustavo Alfaro. (D)