Miss Nicaragua 2021, Alisson Wassmer shines in the preliminaries of the Miss Universe

Alisson Wassmer, is characterized by establishing interpersonal relationships with others, therefore committed to communicating with everyone, currently studying sign language

This December 10, the preliminary competitions of one of the most important international beauty pageants, Miss Universe, were held, where the Beauty Queen, Allison Wassmer, Miss Nicaragua 2021, looked fantastic in her three appearances. It should be noted that this year the contest once again allowed the contestants to present themselves, saying their name and shouting the country they represent.

During her participation, Wassmer paraded with a majestic pink dress and details in rhinestones, Miss Nicaragua looked calm and with a beautiful smile that adorned her passage through the stage, where she raised the name of Nicaragua. The design of his evening dress is exclusive to the Nicaraguan Jared Bermúdez.

Previously Allison Wassmer dazzled with her swimsuit walk, sporting a white two-piece suit. With the spontaneity that characterizes her, she began her journey with a big smile towards the public and the jury.

Through the transmission issued by the Miss Universe organization on its YouTube channel, it can be seen that while the candidates made their journey, the presenters provided a brief biography, in the case of Wasmmer, they highlighted their love for establishing interpersonal relationships with the others, therefore committed to communicating with everyone, currently studying sign language, also during her free time she practices belly dance.

In the first part, it was possible to see Allisson Wassmer take the stage of the preliminary competition with a dress in lilac tones and details of rhinestones, with the charisma that is known to shout to the world Nicaragua!

The final gala of this contest where Miss Universe 2021 will be chosen will be this Sunday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. Nicaragua time and will be broadcast on the official Miss Universe channels on different digital platforms.

The contest takes place from the city of Eliat, in Israel.