Miss Universe 2021: Débora Hallal conquers the preliminaries with these impressive looks

This Friday night the competition of beauty most famous in the world, since the contest miss Universe carried out his tests preliminaries, in which the representatives of each country boasted their best looks, as it did Debora Hallal, who conquered the catwalk with her elegance.

The 70th edition of Miss Universe takes place from Eilat, Israel, and began with a preliminary runway, in which the more than 70 contestants paraded in swimsuits, evening gowns and traditional costumes. Same in which you could also see Andrea Meza, the Mexican who will deliver the crown to the next beauty queen for this 2021.

Although it has been commented that the representative of Mexico is not among the favorites to win the crown, in the event that took place this Thursday night in Israel, Hallal He demonstrated the boards that he has as a model and stole glances with his bearing.

Débora Hallal falls in love in a mini dress

The first outfit that was seen on the beautiful 25-year-old Miss Mexico, originally from Sinaloa, was a lilac mini dress made of shiny fabric, the same with which she let her fans see that she has a curvy figure, with long and shapely legs, and a small waist.

Show off your beauty. Photo: Special

It was with this same outfit that Deborah He appeared before thousands of guests at the gala, experiencing one of the most important moments in the competition, as he commented on his Instagram stories, he had to rehearse the cry with which he made the nation he represents known.

Steal glances with a bikini look

After her presentation, the beautiful Mexican, who wants to be the next miss Universe And following in the footsteps of Andrea Meza, Ximena Navarrete and Lupita Jones, she looked very stylish in the swimsuit tests, for which she wore a flirty black bikini on stage.

Hallal She stood out among the other contestants for preferring the most daring design, as her bikini allowed her to show more skin and revealed her perfect silhouette, while other beauty queens opted for full-style swimsuits or high-waisted tights.

Expend elegance in evening dress

Before Deborah will hit the stage of the preliminary tests of Miss Universe 2021 with her typical costume, inspired by the Aztec culture, the Mexican wore on the catwalk with an elegant and sophisticated evening dress in white with gold details.

With a lot of bearing, the beautiful Mexican showed off the garment with which she stole glances, because the dress stood out for its colors and design, which stylized the slender and curvilinear figure of Hallal.

Débora steals glances. Photo: Special

