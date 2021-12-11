Miss Universe 2021: the preliminary was held and the favorite contestants were positioned

Tonight the Miss Universe 2021 pageant began (Photo: AFP)

This Friday, December 10, the most important international beauty contest began, Miss Universe 2021. This year the 70th edition of the contest is celebrated in Israel, where the contestants have already appeared in the preliminary round, doing their first parades in bathing suits and evening dresses.

After seven months of having celebrated Miss Universe 2020, an edition that the Mexican Andrea Meza won, this week the coronation of the next winner will take place in the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel.

The young candidates came from all over the world today to perform and appear on their first catwalks worldwide. Among the highlights of this year is that the representative of Morocco returns to the contest after decades of not being around and for the United Arab Emirates joins the fray for the first time.

Nadia Ferreira was positioned as the favorite from this first night (Photo: screenshot)

Tonight, the contestants first appeared on stage, revealing which country they represented. They then began the catwalk in swimsuit, to continue with one in evening or gala dress.

The representatives of the Latin American countries are: Debora Hallal from Mexico, Nadia ferreira from Paraguay, Juliet Garcia from Argentina, Valeria ayos from Colombia, Luiseth Matarán from Venezuela, Nahemi Uequin Antelo from Bolivia, Yely rivera from Peru, Susy Sacoto Mendoza from Ecuador, Dania guevara morfin from Guatemala, Teresa Santos from Brazil, Antonia figueroa From Chile, Michelle Marie Colon from Puerto Rico, Brenda smith from Panama, Valeria rees from Costa Rica and Alejandra Gavidia From El Salvador.

The first catwalks were carried out with few relevant accidents.

Miss Colombia is another of the favorites of the year (Photo: screenshot)

During the first segment of this night leading up to the grand finale, the beauty queens who positioned themselves as the favorites of the public were the contestants representing India, Puerto Rico, Paraguay and Brazil, as reported by some fan accounts who have made their own speculations according to the support that has been shown on Twitter and Instagram.

Miss Philippines stood out from the first moment with her typical costume (Photo: Instagram/@missphilippines.official)

After a short break in preparation to continue with the segment of the catwalk with typical costume, the Miss have already begun to parade with the most amazing costumes made to represent their country in the best way, this being the most anticipated stage of the pageant by most viewers.

Miss Mexico was surprised by the size of her suit (Photo: Instagram / @ latinxnow)

So far, the costumes that have been most applauded by the public have been that of Miss Colombia (Valeria Ayos), by carrying large yellow butterfly wings at the hips; Miss Philippines (Rabiya Mateo), who has also become one of the favorites; Miss india (Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu); Miss Mexico (Débora Hallal) and Miss Paraguay (Nadia Ferreira), who is already the favorite on social networks.

The grand finale will be next Sunday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico City time) and will be broadcast on Telemundo, as well as on YouTube through the channel Miss universe.

The presenter will be the comedian and television presenter Steve Harvey. The Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza, is already in Israel to transfer the crown to his successor.

Andrea Meza was the Miss Universe with the shortest reign in the history of the pageant, Well, only seven months after she was crowned, this weekend she will have to say goodbye to her journey as Miss, this because the 69th edition of the contest had to be postponed for months due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

