Miss Universe Honduras dances in the presentation of the typical costume

Eilat, Israel.
The beautiful Honduran Rose Meléndez does not stop surprising in the preliminaries of Miss Universe 2021, and it is that during the presentation of her typical costume the catracha danced while performing her catwalk.
The suit that Meléndez wore is the work of designer Alonso Máximo, who has made the latest typical costumes from Miss Honduras Universe and is inspired by the Garifuna culture.
The Honduran beauty did not hesitate to take a few dance steps while parading and presenting her costume. Rose is originally from Limón, Colón.
Historical event
The next edition of the contest will take place on December 12 in the city of Eilat, in southern Israel and near the borders with Egypt and Jordan.
This will be the first time Jewish state host this competition. During your stay for Holy Land, the beauties have traveled many historical and tourist places, such as the Dead Sea, where they dazzled in a bathing suit and enjoyed those magnificent waters and the sand, performing exfoliations.
Unlike previous editions, in this one the participants showed for the first time the great bodies that characterize them in a bathing suit, which on other occasions had to wait until the parade in a bathing suit, prior to the election and coronation.
The election and coronation of Miss Universe 2021 It will be on December 13, but due to the time difference, the contest will be televised in the Western Hemisphere on Sunday night.