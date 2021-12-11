Miss Universe Honduras dances in the presentation of the typical costume

The beautiful Honduran Rose Meléndez does not stop surprising in the preliminaries of Miss Universe 2021, and it is that during the presentation of her typical costume the catracha danced while performing her catwalk.

The suit that Meléndez wore is the work of designer Alonso Máximo, who has made the latest typical costumes from Miss Honduras Universe and is inspired by the Garifuna culture.

The Honduran beauty did not hesitate to take a few dance steps while parading and presenting her costume. Rose is originally from Limón, Colón.