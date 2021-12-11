More than 400 New York locations say “no” to marijuana sales – Telemundo New York (47)

More than 400 New York towns and villages have chosen to block local marijuana dispensaries and lounges as the state deadline to do so approaches, and many officials have decided to stay out of the looming market until regulators provide more clarity.

The law that legalized recreational marijuana in New York this year gives municipalities until Dec. 31 to “opt out” of hosting dispensaries or consumer lounges on-site once retail sales begin in about a year. Localities cannot prohibit legalized possession.

With three weeks to act, more than a quarter of New York’s cities and 31% of their villages had voted to become the cannabis equivalent of dry towns when it came to dispensaries, at least initially. The numbers were slightly higher for consumer sites.

Relatively few cities have officially opted out, and none of the largest in the state, according to an online tracker maintained by the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

The passage of the legalization law in March sparked local debates across the state, with residents promoting the lifestyle and economic benefits of dispensaries clashing with people who oppose the sale of marijuana in their hometowns.

“We are concerned that dispensaries in our neighborhoods normalize marijuana use even more than it already is,” said Anita Seefried-Brown of Alliance for Better Communities, based in Watertown, which focuses on reducing underage substance abuse.

Watertown, a city of 25,000 in Upstate New York, opted out after hearing from Seefried-Brown and other residents this summer.

Many local officials who voted to opt out said they were wary of green-light sales before the state’s Office of Cannabis Management provided more information on the market. City boards like the one in Chautauqua, in rural western New York, chose not to participate in the knowledge that they might reconsider later when more details were available.

“The fact that they haven’t published any rules or laws about it yet made us a little nervous, you know, what are we opting for? We don’t know yet, ”said Chautauqua supervisor Donald Emhardt.

The Office of Cannabis Management will collect the opt-out information so that license applicants know which locations are prohibited.

Given the time required to adopt regulations and grant licenses, the dispensaries could open by the end of 2022, said Jeffrey Schultz, an attorney representing cannabis interests. He said operations could open a bit earlier depending on how the state issues licenses.

As of Friday, 252 cities and 164 villages have opted out of retail dispensaries. In general, municipalities chose not to participate both in dispensaries and in places of consumption. Although the numbers for the sites of consumption were higher: 279 cities and 179 villages, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

“It’s no wonder they acted before the deadline, and we hope that some will choose to fully join the market as we build a new, safe and regulated cannabis industry that protects public health and creates opportunity,” said Freeman Klopott , a spokesperson for the office.

Dispensary oppositions tended to break along generational lines in many places. In the northern New York City town of Goshen, older people tended to support a ban and younger people said local sales should be allowed, said Superintendent Douglas Bloomfield.

And the passions ran throughout the state.

“I didn’t see a lot of people in the middle,” said Al Stauber, mayor of the Village of McGraw in downtown New York.

With such intense interest, the village board put the issue to a vote last month. Residents who wanted local sales won by a single vote: 77-76.

“And if someone wanted, maybe, to open a dispensary on our main street, which has several empty storefronts and where everyone is hurting for their business, it could possibly be another source of income,” Stauber said.

The New York marijuana market is shaping up to reflect other states where dispensaries cannot operate in all towns and cities.

In California, 70% of cities prohibit retail cannabis businesses, according to Hirsh Jain of Ananda Strategy. And in neighboring New Jersey, which is also moving toward a legal retail market, about 70% of municipalities chose not to allow different types of cannabis establishments, said Mike Cerra, executive director of the State League of New Municipalities. Sweater.

But like New York, some cities that chose not to participate before the August 21 deadline in New Jersey could have taken a wait-and-see approach before regulations were issued.

“It appears that some of the cities that have chosen not to participate are now in the process of reconsideration,” said Cerra.