Motagua plays the last card in the National League against a Real Spain that only thinks about the final

2021-12-11

Motagua is played this Saturday in an anticipated final against Real Spain. The blue team comes from a difficult week and a defeat would sink them further.

Diego Vázquez’s men arrive after receiving a hard blow in the Concacaf League when they fell in the fight for the title against Comunicaciones 2-1 at the Nacional stadium.

Now everything is played in the League and only victory is useful to access the final of the Apertura 2021, a draw classifies the Machine for the best position in the table.

“We have few precautions because there is no time for anything, just go into the game and play nothing else. That is already a trite topic that is known in advance, “he said. Diego Vazquez before facing Real España.