“My son (Lamelo) doesn’t need any advice from Michael Jordan”

The fearless father of Lamelo, Lonzo and Liangelo Ball (Lavar Ball) is doing his thing again and now he referred to the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a team where his son (Lamelo) plays, who is nothing more and nothing less than Michael Jordan.

Ball was asked if Lamelo has asked for or taken “advice” given by Michael Jordan, to which he replied:

How often do you seek advice from Michael Jordan? Never!”

What advice are you going to give him? Tell me what advice you are going to give him. “

“When was the last time you won a championship? And the game has changed. What are you going to say? “

Lavar has made a name for himself with his hot comments and crazy opinions, so fans are probably not too surprised to hear his comments about Jordan.

As for the young (Lamelo) Ball, whether he’s using Jordan as a resource or not, his career is off to a fantastic start at the NBA level. After a strong year in his rookie season, he is showing even more signs of growth in his second season.

He’s averaging: 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game so far this season. He’s shooting 41.8% from the field and 39.1% from 3s.

The sky seems the limit for the former first-round pick and his Hornets are trying to reach the playoffs this season for the first time in several years.