Netflix and the most famous movie of all this year 2021

The year 2021 is hardly over and that is why today we will let you know what the film most famous on the Netflix platform, so if you haven’t seen it yet, this is the perfect time.

Fortunately, Netflix overcame the contingency crisis and this year 2021 had great premieres in its catalog.

The truth is that 2020 was an unforgettable year for any industry and Netflix was one of the companies that suffered the most.

And it is that for several months he could not renew the seasons of his series, premiere movies or some fictions that they had planned.

However, this year 2021 was completely different and, as the cases of COVID 19 decreased, all the teams on the platform managed to complete their work.

So much so that it should be noted that this year the red logo platform caught all eyes thanks to the incredible catalog it presented.

While some were not original to the platform, there are others that were and most were hugely successful worldwide.

However, it should be noted that there is one of them that, at the moment, became the most popular film of the year.

There is no doubt that Netflix had great jewels under its belt this 2021 such as Sweet Girl, How Hard is Love or The Power of the Dog, however, without a doubt the one that surpassed them all was Red Alert.

This film premiered on the streaming giant on November 5 and, for several weeks, it ranked first on the most viewed list.

Starring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Red Alert caught all eyes for the simple fact that it was one of the most ambitious films of the year.

In addition, the performances of the three Hollywood stars were worthy of admiration, as each of them managed to stand out with the personality of their character.

The staging, the performances and, even, the plot with an unexpected twist were some of the points in favor of this film.

Interpol issues a red alert and John Hartley, the FBI’s top profiler, is the agent assigned to the case. His international hunt takes him right to the center of a risky heist in which he must team up with the biggest con man, Nola Booth, to catch the most wanted art thief on the face of the earth, the Bishop. “

A film that, without a doubt, exceeded all the expectations of both fans and the company and well takes the title of the most popular.