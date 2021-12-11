New clash between Alec Baldwin and the New York press

The actor was intercepted leaving his home when a journalist questioned whether he had intentionally pulled the trigger to take the photographer’s life.

Once again, Rust actor Alec Baldwin had another awkward moment with the press when he was questioned if he had intentionally pulled the trigger to take the life of the cinematographer. About the fateful accident, the actor has only given an interview in which he confessed that he had entered depression because of what happened.

Although he has always indicated that it was an unfortunate event, Baldwin was willing to collaborate with the investigations, to clarify the situation. While he was heavily attacked on social networks, as well as the rest of the production team that had left many security flaws.

The situation seemed to have calmed down recently, but the actor was once again in the eyes of everyone when a video was posted on the Twitter account of journalist Jon Levine, of the New York Post, apparently he met the actor outside a residence so he intercepted him to take an interview, but the situation got out of control when the reporter asked an uncomfortable question for Baldwin.

The journalist said without further ado if he had intentionally pulled the trigger to take the photographer’s life, visibly upset Baldwin demanded that he leave because it was on private property.

Despite Levine’s refusal, he continued asking questions and tried to follow the actor, at the time that Baldwin’s wife intervened to ask him quietly to leave, the moment was being recorded by the journalist himself who a short time later released the story. content.

The images circulating on social networks show the couple who was about to enter a house in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan, and after the uncomfortable moment Baldwin reacted furiously and left without saying more. A few seconds later they entered the property.

For many users on social networks, the video did not go unnoticed and generated divided opinions because many pointed out that the journalist’s action was intrusive and should not harass him with the tragedy in that way.

“This is not meeting someone, this is stalking them. Imagine not only doing it, but also feeling so proud to publish it, it is unpleasant, ”wrote a follower of the journalist.

