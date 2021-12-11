New Jersey reports second omicron case and rebound in covid-19 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

In the Garden State, the seven-day average of confirmed positive tests increased to 3,519 positive cases, 41% more than a week ago and more than triple the average of a month ago. That’s also the highest average since April 7. However, compared to last year, the figure is lower, since on 10 of the seven-day average it was 5,216 on December 10, 2020, when vaccines were not yet available.