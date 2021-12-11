New striker! Chivas is close to announcing its first signing for Clausura 2022

The Guadalajara Club He is still looking for reinforcements and everything indicates that he has already found one that filled his eye and with which the negotiations are not going to be so complicated. It is the attacker of Dorados de Sinaloa, Paolo Yrizar who is disputing the Expansion League Semifinals but at any moment he will become a rojiblanco footballer.

According to information from the daily Récord, the young scorer from 24 years was a very specific request from the strategist of the Sacred Herd, Marcelo Michel Leaño, as he has scored six goals in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 and he is a fundamental part of the Sinaloans who ended up as super-leaders of the competition.

Chivas coach considers Yrizar to be the attacker they need in the absence of competition in the center-forward position where only Angel Zaldívar appear to be the only profitable player, plus Jesus Godinez went on loan to Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and Oribe Peralta are no longer in the club, so it is urgent to reinforce the forward from Guadalajara.

Who is Paolo Yrizar?

Paolo Yrizar Martín de Campo was born in Querétaro on August 6, 1997, his beginnings in football occurred in his hometown. He had a short stint in Irapuato to play in the U-15, but he returned to the White Roosters a few months. His debut with the Queretaro group It occurred on March 12, 2016 inside of Matchday 10 in the loss to León.

He also had a short passage through Xolos of Tijuana and Toluca where he did not have many opportunities, until he emigrated to the Dorados de Sinaloa to become a key piece in the scheme of coach Rafael García. He has scored six annotations and is still in the fight for the title of the Silver Division.