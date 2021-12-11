New York cases of omicron variant of coronavirus rise to six

New York – At least six cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in New York, health officials said Thursday.

One of them is a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota.

In addition to the assistant, officials said that tests showed that five other people recently infected with the virus had the variant.

Among them is a person from the Long Island suburbs who had recently traveled to South Africa, Brooklyn and Queens residents, and another possibly travel-related case. At least one person had received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but officials had no details on the vaccination status of the other four cases.

The governor Kathy hochul said at a press conference with the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, that officials were still gathering details about the cases, but that “there was no cause for alarm.”

“We just want to make sure the public is aware of the information when we receive it.”, He said.

De Blasio said the geographic spread of the positive tests suggested that the variant was experiencing “community spread” in the city and was not linked to any particular event.

“We have to assume that there is much more behind it and that it has been here for a significant amount of time.”, He said.

The news came a day after the United States announced that its first known case of the omicron variant had been detected in California, in a person who had recently traveled to South Africa.

Authorities reported another case Thursday in a woman from Colorado who had recently traveled to southern Africa.

The Anime NYC 2021 convention on Nov. 19-21 drew about 50,000 people, according to event organizers, and attendees were required to wear masks and show proof of having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The man who attended the event had not traveled outside of the United States and began experiencing symptoms the day after the convention., which according to the Minnesota Health Commissioner, Jan Malcolm, it was “perhaps most likely” that the man contracted COVID-19 at the convention in New York City, but they were not sure.

Officials in New York said they were working to track down attendees at the convention, which was held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, as New York City prepared to host the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thank you from Macy’s and getting ready for crowds of tourists to return to the United States, which it opened to vaccinated international travelers.

Authorities in the city of 8.8 million people said they expected it to be only a matter of time before the new variant was reported in the city. The city health commissioner, Dave chokshi, urged people who attended the event to get tested.

“This is not just due to people traveling to southern Africa or other parts of the world where omicron has already been identified”Chokshi said Thursday.

The Minnesota man began experiencing mild symptoms on November 22. He had been vaccinated and received a booster injection in early November, according to health officials in his home state. She sought testing for COVID-19 on November 24 and her symptoms have decreasedauthorities said.

November 22 was the same day that the person infected in the California case returned to the United States from South Africa. The California traveler, who was vaccinated, developed mild symptoms and tested positive on Monday.

Much is still unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people sicker, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Ómicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it compares to the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists are also studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.

Scientists in South Africa first reported it, but the samples came from several southern African countries. And health officials in the Netherlands now say it was found there before South Africa’s detection.

As comfort over air travel returns, new variants like the omicron are bound to spread from country to country and state to state, said the professor. Danielle Ompad, an epidemiologist at New York University School of Global Public Health.

“We shouldn’t panic, but we should be worried.”, He said.

Hochul said the case involving the Minnesota visitor underscored the need for all eligible individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a booster shot if they have not already done so.

“There is a way to approach this: New Yorkers, get vaccinated, get a booster and prepare.”said the Democrat.