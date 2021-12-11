New York City vs. Portland Timbers live via ESPN live online | TV and schedules of the MLS final | Where to watch New York City Game for FREE | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

New York City vs. Portland Timbers LIVE ONLINE they face each other in a match corresponding to the MLS final at the Providence Park Stadium on Saturday, December 11 from 3:00 p.m. Peruvian time. The transmission of the game will be in charge of the ESPN signal.

Because the Portland Timbers (Western Conference), where Andy Polo plays, who is absent due to injury, obtained more points in the first stage of the competition, he will have the right to be a local in the grand final. The hosts reach the final game after dropping Minnesota United, Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake.

For its part, New York City FC beat Atlanta United, New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union. Peruvian Alexander Callens’ team beat the New England Revolution in the semifinal, the team that achieved the most points of the season.

The history of meetings between both teams is favorable to the Portland Timbers, which has four wins against just one of New York City. The last game was a victory for Portland by the slightest difference.

After winning the Eastern Conference playoffs and qualifying for the final, Alexander Callens is motivated. The also defender of the Peruvian team spoke in the preview of the match: “This club has for more, it has a lot of talent. I am happy to make history, but this is not over yet and we have to keep working “.

About the rival, he noted: “We know that Portland is a great team, that with its fans it is a very strong team and they have players with a lot of quality, but we are going to go out and play as usual. It is the first final of the club, we are 11 against 11. The outsiders do not play “.

Giovanni Savarese, Portland Timbers manager, also spoke: “The dream came true because of the hard work everyone has put in this year. We are very proud and excited ”.

“It is definitely very important for us to be at home, just being with our fans here makes us feel very good at home. So that will be very important to play the final.”He added.

Possible alignments

Portland Timbers: Clark; Van Rankin, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo; D. Chara, Paredes; Asprilla, Y. Chara, Valeri; Blackberry

New York City FC: Johnson; Amundsen, Callens, Chanot, Gray; Morales, Sands; Rodriguez, Moralez, Medina; Castellanos