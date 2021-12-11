New York deploys emergency response resources due to the arrival of severe weather in some regions – Telemundo New York (47)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul deployed emergency response resources Saturday due to high wind warnings for many counties in the Western New York, Finger Lakes and North Country regions.

Severe weather is expected to move across the state with strong winds and heavy rain in many parts of the state.

The winds, which will see peak gusts of up to 70 mph in parts of western New York, are also expected to produce lakeside flooding that will impact Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Strong winds are expected to knock down trees and power lines in affected regions, which can result in scattered power outages. The cold front can also produce isolated thunderstorms.

The governor also announced that the state’s public utilities have mobilized internal, contractual and external resources, and mutual assistance in preparation for this weekend’s meteorological event.

“Western New York, the Finger Lakes regions and North County must be prepared for the extreme weather that will move across the state, including high winds and damaging flooding,” said Governor Hochul. “The state’s Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the weather and our response agencies are ready to assist county partners and public service personnel as needed.”

High wind advisories will be in effect for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Clinton, Erie, Franklin, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wayne and Wyoming counties . Some parts of the South Level and the Capital Region can expect winds of 20-30 mph and gusts close to 50 mph. The rain will move across the state beginning Saturday and ending Saturday night, leading to drier weather on Sunday.