New York Faces Possible Cream Cheese Shortage

New York could face a possible shortage of cream cheese due to the problems in the distribution chains that could affect the sale of the most consumed sandwich during these seasons in Manhattan: the bagels cream cheese.

According to a new investigation by the media

New York Times

, the bakers and producers of bagels from Times Square, in New York reported that this precious snack is running out due to a shortage of cream cheese.

The shortage of cream cheese that could leave New York without bagels This is not a surprise, since hundreds of distribution services have been reporting delays in the distribution chain and bottlenecks that have led to the increase in prices in the face of demand for months.

What are the delays in distribution chains?

These delays in the distribution chains began with the pandemic of COVID-19 that caused the closure of borders and a halt to imports of products and food such as cream cheese.

This brake on the export of products due to the pandemic of COVID-19 not only affected bakeries and businesses where they are sold bagels, but to many others such as dollar pizzerias, where the owners could not continue to charge a single dollar per slice due to the exponential increase in the prices of various products for human consumption.

Exports of products such as cream cheese are expected to normalize

For its part, the Kraft Heinz brand, which owns the brand of cream cheese best-selling in the world Philadelphia cheese, declared that this year they have sold 35% more product than last year and that they hope that with the regularization of exports, they can continue to take the product to hundreds of bakeries and stores that sell bagels, the typical seasonal sandwich in New York.

adn40, the most watched news channel in Mexico. Download our

app.



erv