New York judge denies bail to Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares

United States Judge Robert M. Levy rejected a request for bail to Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares , extradited this December 10 from Guatemala to that country, accused of conspiracy to launder money related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, son of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, faced a hearing for arraigo on December 11 in the Eastern District Court of New York, which was held virtually.

The Prosecutor’s Office sustained that Ricardo Alberto’s situation is identical to that of his brother Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, who pleaded guilty to the crime of conspiracy to launder bribes from Odebrech and whose sentence will be read on May 20, 2022.

He recalled that Luis Enrique admitted to having conspired with his brother Ricardo Alberto, and other people to commit money laundering.

The Prosecutor’s Office also mentioned that like Luis Enrique, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares held talks with the United States Government, but in June 2020, shortly before finalizing the details of a guilty plea, he fled the country and fought against his extradition. in Guatemala.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office stated that it opposes his release due to the serious risk of flight given his ample financial resources, foreign political connections, and his status as a citizen of Panama, which does not extradite its citizens to the United States.

At today’s hearing, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares pleaded not guilty. Yesterday his lawyer filed a plea agreement, but it has not yet been validated.

On December 14, Ricardo Alberto will face another hearing in which he is expected to plead guilty to the crime of conspiracy to commit money laundering, as part of the agreement, and it is expected that it will be validated.

Both Ricardo Alberto and his brother Luis Enrique are accused of conspiracy to launder approximately B / .28 million in bribery payments made by and under the direction of Odebrecht to a high-ranking official at the time of the Government of Panama, who was a close relative of the accused.

Both were detained on July 6, 2020 at Guatemala’s La Aurora International Airport, where they would take a flight supposedly bound for Panama.