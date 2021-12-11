New York reimposes the mandatory indoor mask due to the increase in COVID-19 cases

  • Only one patient has had to be hospitalized in the US due to the effects of the omicron variant of COVID-19

    00:29

  • Young people ages 16 and 17 can start getting the Pfizer vaccine booster

    02:50

  • A fifth omicron case arises in Los Angeles and everything indicates that it is the result of a local transmission

    01:49

  • FDA Approves Use of AstraZeneca Drug for COVID-19 Prevention

    02:34

  • Doctors beg people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because “we are at war”

    01:51

  • FDA Approves AstraZeneca’s First Antibody Cocktail to Prevent COVID-19

    00:22

  • FDA Approves Booster Dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

    00:20

  • More than 400 Los Angeles School District employees were fired for not getting vaccinated

    00:29

  • A specialist explains whether the Pfizer booster vaccine provides protection against omnicron

    04:29

  • Pfizer works on a specific vaccine against the omicron variant

    03:08

  • FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Coronavirus Infection

    00:19

  • It’s been two years since COVID-19 was discovered, which has killed 5 million people

    00:38

  • The vaccine is the best weapon against omicron, delta and any of the known variants of COVID-19

    03:49

  • Pfizer reinforcement is effective against omicron, says pharmaceutical

    00:34

  • Pfizer announces that its vaccine is effective against the new omicron variant

    00:51

  • Two years have passed since the first case of COVID-19 emerged in the city of Wuhan, China

    00:34

  • Fauci assures that there is “evidence” that the omicron variant is “less serious” than delta

    02:17

  • Pfizer says booster vaccine protects against omicron variant

    00:28

  • This is the symptom that distinguishes contagion from the new omicron variant

    02:17

