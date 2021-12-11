New York reimposes the mandatory indoor mask due to the increase in COVID-19 cases

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
Only one patient has had to be hospitalized in the US due to the effects of the omicron variant of COVID-19
00:29
-
Young people ages 16 and 17 can start getting the Pfizer vaccine booster
02:50
-
A fifth omicron case arises in Los Angeles and everything indicates that it is the result of a local transmission
01:49
-
FDA Approves Use of AstraZeneca Drug for COVID-19 Prevention
02:34
-
Doctors beg people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because “we are at war”
01:51
-
FDA Approves AstraZeneca’s First Antibody Cocktail to Prevent COVID-19
00:22
-
FDA Approves Booster Dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for 16- and 17-Year-Olds
00:20
-
More than 400 Los Angeles School District employees were fired for not getting vaccinated
00:29
-
A specialist explains whether the Pfizer booster vaccine provides protection against omnicron
04:29
-
Pfizer works on a specific vaccine against the omicron variant
03:08
-
FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Coronavirus Infection
00:19
-
It’s been two years since COVID-19 was discovered, which has killed 5 million people
00:38
-
The vaccine is the best weapon against omicron, delta and any of the known variants of COVID-19
03:49
-
Pfizer reinforcement is effective against omicron, says pharmaceutical
00:34
-
Pfizer announces that its vaccine is effective against the new omicron variant
00:51
-
Two years have passed since the first case of COVID-19 emerged in the city of Wuhan, China
00:34
-
Fauci assures that there is “evidence” that the omicron variant is “less serious” than delta
02:17
-
Pfizer says booster vaccine protects against omicron variant
00:28
-
This is the symptom that distinguishes contagion from the new omicron variant
02:17
-
Only one patient has had to be hospitalized in the US due to the effects of the omicron variant of COVID-19
00:29
-
Young people ages 16 and 17 can start getting the Pfizer vaccine booster
02:50
-
A fifth omicron case arises in Los Angeles and everything indicates that it is the result of a local transmission
01:49
-
FDA Approves Use of AstraZeneca Drug for COVID-19 Prevention
02:34
-
Doctors beg people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because “we are at war”
01:51
-
FDA Approves AstraZeneca’s First Antibody Cocktail to Prevent COVID-19
00:22
-
FDA Approves Booster Dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for 16- and 17-Year-Olds
00:20
-
More than 400 Los Angeles School District employees were fired for not getting vaccinated
00:29
-
A specialist explains whether the Pfizer booster vaccine provides protection against omnicron
04:29
-
Pfizer works on a specific vaccine against the omicron variant
03:08
-
FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Coronavirus Infection
00:19
-
It’s been two years since COVID-19 was discovered, which has killed 5 million people
00:38
-
The vaccine is the best weapon against omicron, delta and any of the known variants of COVID-19
03:49
-
Pfizer reinforcement is effective against omicron, says pharmaceutical
00:34
-
Pfizer announces that its vaccine is effective against the new omicron variant
00:51
-
Two years have passed since the first case of COVID-19 emerged in the city of Wuhan, China
00:34
-
Fauci assures that there is “evidence” that the omicron variant is “less serious” than delta
02:17
-
Pfizer says booster vaccine protects against omicron variant
00:28
-
This is the symptom that distinguishes contagion from the new omicron variant
02:17