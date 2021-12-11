New York Stock Exchange appoints new president

Lynn Martin was until now president of the fixed income and data services division of ICE, the parent of the manager of the New York Stock Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), announced a remodeling of the management leadership of the New York Stock Exchange, which will mean the replacement from next year of the company’s president, Stacey Cunningham, by Lynn Martin.

In addition to the appointment of Martin, current president of ICE’s fixed income and data services area, the parent company of the manager of the New York Stock Exchange appointed Sharon Bowen, director of both firms, as the new chairman of the NYSE board.

On the other hand, Mark Wassersug, ICE’s chief operating officer, will move to a new position as the entity’s chief information officer, overseeing leading technology implementations and working closely with Mayur Kapani, ICE’s chief technology officer, whom he will replace. in office.

As this happens, Stuart Williams, who is currently President of ICE Futures Europe, will move to the position of ICE’s Chief Operating Officer, reporting to the President of the company, Ben Jackson.

“As organizations around the world adapt to a world transformed by the pandemic, our management team evolves along with the market environment,” stated Jeff Sprecher, founder, president and CEO of ICE.

Lynn Martin, New NYSE Chairman

