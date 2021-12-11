Read transcript

will perform a mass ofveneration in St.patricio, then they will continueup to staten island.we returned with jeús and theweather report.when did he arrive at ourarea? jeús: it is located in theMidwest and moves toChicago at night.of some tornadoes towards thesouth of our area, of the písmore than everything.goes into effect at 4:00 a.m.Saturday morning and until1:00 a.m. on Sundaya notice for morrison, hissummerset with gusts up to45 miles per hour aftercold front case.temperatures were 5 °above normal 50 °it was the highest temperaturefor central park, jfk at 50 °.the temperatures in thenext hours are going tohold at 40 °, 40 and one forwhite plains, for newark at 49.for the next few hours, thestorm is foundcrawling to chicago,then it will reach ourarea. It was at 4:00 in theSaturday morning. We can seeshowers and cloud cover.at 12:45 we see somedrizzle, tense cloudiness.They were the front is the oneI am monitoring their whatbring unstable weather, strongwinds and probability ofisolated tornado.is highly likely, butexist and prognosis andwe prefer that it is inVanguard.the ingredients of theatosphere are suitable forlet the sabbath happen,specifically at night oneat 10:15 at night we havemuch of the rain instaten island, and we will havepossibility of stormselectrical.then the cloudiness passes, thetemperatures are plummeting.if you go out to dinner tonighttake a coat with you, 48 °and for the night at 46.we have the extended forecast.